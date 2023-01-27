Carnegie Hall’s Winter 2023 Exhibits continue with three galleries featuring the works of regional artists. The Museum and Board Room Galleries feature works by the Alderson Quilt Guild. The galleries are adjacent to the auditorium.

The Alderson Quilt Guild celebrated its 30th Anniversary in March 2022. Its mission is to pay homage and honor West Virginia Mountain history and heritage through activities that promote the art of quilting for current and future generations. The Guild strives to develop educational classes to enhance sewing/quilting skills, creates items for community service programs, seeks venues to display quilts for the public, and engages in outreach programs to help inspire the community to continue the quilting tradition.

The Guild is also very involved in community events and causes. Some examples include: presenting veterans with quilts through the Quilts of Valor Foundation; providing baby quilts for the Marlinton Family Center; supplying local sheriff’s departments with Comfort Bags; sponsoring a quilt show and sale in March (National Quilt Month) and November at the Greenbrier Valley Convention and Visitors Center; and creating an annual raffle quilt that helps fund numerous special projects.

There are currently 32 members representing Greenbrier, Monroe, and Summers Counties. The Guild routinely meets on the fourth Monday of each month, with additional schedules for classes.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and runs through Feb. 24. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.

Carnegie Hall programs are presented with financial assistance through a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.