Interested participants have filed their candidacies for the role of Mayor of White Sulphur Springs, the City Recorder, and several seats on City Council which are on the ballot for the upcoming Municipal Election.

Candidates for Mayor (one seat) include George “Mac” McIntire, Erin Lovell, and Kathy Glover.

Candidates for Recorder (one seat) are Penny Fioravante and Mark Gillespie.

Candidates for City Council (five seats) are Ryan Lockhart, incumbent Audrey Van Buren, Jennifer Andrews, Nancy Marshall, incumbent George “GP” Parker, Thomas Taylor, Theodore Humphreys, and Melanie Argyrakis.

The Municipal Election will be held on June 13.