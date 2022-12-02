Christmas will be difficult for many local families this year. Your donation to Penny Pitch can help make it a little brighter for some of these families. Interviews that determine the needs for the families who have applied are completed, and those who receive help will be notified soon.

Penny Pitch is about helping people who need a boost right now. We want the children to have something at Christmas, and we want them to have warm clothes for the winter. We want to help them keep their utilities on, but we need your help. Your donation goes directly to the families. All of us who work on this program are volunteers. The Mountain Messenger donates all of the publicity to help us. No one is salaried – 100% goes to helping people.

We hope you will join us in this effort. Our goal this year is $60,000, currently, we have $18,605. Please send your donation to P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or you can drop it by Greenbrier Valley Theatre at 1038 Washington Street East or at the Mountain Messenger, 122 N. Court Street – both in Lewisburg.

We are deeply grateful for our donors.

