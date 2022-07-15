By Adam Pack

The Greenbrier County Board of Education met on the morning of Tuesday, June 12 to swear in three members. Incumbent Jeanie Porterfield-Wyatt was re-sworn in, along with two newly-elected members, Andrew Utterback and Paula Sanford-Dunford.

The board proceeded to elect Porterfield-Wyatt as president and Mary Humphreys as vice-president. The board also voted to finalize the meeting calendar for the upcoming year. For the summer months (June – August) the board will meet at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. During the months of the instructional period (September – May) the board will meet at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month.

During the meeting, President Porterfield-Wyatt explained that Superintendent Jeff Bryant was unable to attend due to the passing of his mother-in-law and extended the regards of the board to him and his family.

She also went on to explain that the swearing of board members must, by law, usually be done on the first Monday in July preceding the election of members. This was not the case, however, due to conflict with July 4. A waiver was extended to the board and the meeting was planned for Tuesday, July 5. This date was also compromised due to the bomb threat to New River’s campus and could not be rescheduled until Tuesday, July 12. President Porterfield-Wyatt stressed that these exceptions were all made through the proper legal channels and the swearing in of all members was valid and lawful.