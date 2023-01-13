By Adam Pack

The Greenbrier County Board of Education met on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and took time out of their schedule to applaud a variety of local events and individuals.

The first item for special recognition was the career of Brenda Elmore, who has served as the Davis Stuart liaison to Greenbrier County Schools for 30 years. After reading several accolades and well wishes from various colleagues, Deborah McClintic, Director of Secondary Education, spoke about Elmore’s service to the community.

“Elmore began as a liaison to Greenbrier East from Davis Stuart in 1992, after having served at the county level prior to that.” Teary-eyed, McClintic continued, “I can’t imagine Greenbrier East without her, she’s such a special person and she really makes a difference in the lives of the students and the faculty.”

The board then applauded the efforts of Elizabeth Reynolds, a WVU Youth Nutrition Educator through the WVU Extension Office. Paula McCoy, Greenbrier County Schools Lead Nurse, said, “One of the most important lessons we can teach our students is the importance of good health and wellness routines; adequate exercise, adequate sleep, good hygiene, and proper nutrition. Elizabeth has been teaching all of these things to people here in Greenbrier County since 2007, and has been a Youth Nutrition Educator since 2018. She has worked closely with our schools and colleagues call her ‘detailed, professional, knowledgeable, and ‘one who always goes above and beyond with her job.’”

Reynolds was noted as having worked very hard to facilitate pop-up farmer’s markets for students, even coming in on days off to help organize them. Reynolds said that she was simply humbled by the recognition of the board and is more than happy to continue educating the students of the county on good health and wellness.

Lastly, the Board officially recognized the Greenbrier East men’s soccer team’s state title win. The entire coaching staff, which consists of Head Coach Lucas Lemine, Assistant Coach Bren Pittsenbarger, and Assistant Coach Todd Wagner were present, together with a handful of players. Coach Lemine spoke briefly to say that he was honored to be a coach for the team. “It truly was incredible to watch and they deserve so much credit. Furthermore, I just want to say thank you to Principal (Ben) Routson who took a chance on me straight out of college and for all the support I and the players have received from the community, the board, and Greenbrier East. Every state winning team has always had the same thing; a soccer specific space to train and play. You made sure East finally had that, and we are so grateful.”

“We’ve all been so impressed watching you all go on this historic run,” said BOE President Jeanie Wyatt. “We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this program.”

The Board of Education will be meeting again on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Kyle and Ann Forts Arts & Science Center. The public is encouraged to attend. Interested parties should call 304-647-6470 to confirm meeting time and date prior, as they are subject to change.