Bluebells tour the Homestead

Taking a break from their own holiday decorating, eight Bluebell Garden Club members ventured to the Homestead for a tour and to view the decorations. The founding of the Homestead, guests that took the healing waters, and a portrait tour of visiting U.S. Presidents were part of the tour, along with informative and entertaining history.

Included in the decorations enjoyed by club members was a 23-foot Christmas tree, a poinsettia tree, and a gingerbread replica of the Homestead with a four-foot gingerbread boy included. It was a delightful field trip!