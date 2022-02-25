White Sulphur Springs-Betty J. Williams, 81, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Betty was born July 27, 1940, at Springdale to the late James Garfield and Mary Emily Hanshew Henson.

Betty was a retired bookkeeper and had worked for Williams Equipment. She was a member of the Whatcoat United Methodist Church.

Other than her parents, Betty was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Garfield Henson and James Dale Henson.

Survivors include daughters, Cheri DeHaven and husband Mark of Lewisburg and Kimbra LaBrie and husband Mike of Daleville, VA; grandchildren, Brian J. Thymius and wife Mandy of Crawley, Jeffrey Scott Thymius, Jr. and wife Miranda of Roanoke, VA, Ellen Weikle and husband Josh of Organ Cave, Jessica McMillion of White Sulphur Springs and Cody Clendenin and wife Courtney of White Sulphur Springs; and brother, William Eugene Henson and wife Jean of Springdale.

Per Betty’s wishes, there will be no services.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

