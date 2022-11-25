Betsy Ross Workman Dolan

Ronceverte-Betsy Ross Workman Dolan, 83, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at CAMC – HospiceCare, Charleston.

Born June 25, 1939, in Frankford, she was the daughter of the late Anzel Joseph and Bertha Loudermilk Workman.

Betsy worked with her husband for many years delivering mail and running concession stands. She never met a stranger, and you never left her home hungry. Betsy’s smile lit up the room and she was a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Melvin Forest Dolan, Sr. in 2008; brothers, James, Ray, Gary, Bobby, and Donald Workman (Dessie); grandson, Ricky Dolan, Jr.; and a special nephew, David Lee Huffman.

Survivors include her children, Mike Dolan (Nikki), Cheryl Coulter (Richard), Kathy McMillion, Melvin Dolan, Jr. (Janet) all of Ronceverte, Joyce Gill (David) of Ohio, Rick Dolan, Sr. of Lewisburg, Roger Dolan, Sr. (Debbie) of Frankford; sister, Wanda Knotts (John) of Frankford; grandchildren, Micah Pritt (Lance), Cryslyn Burdette (Tyler), Makenna Dolan, Camryn Dolan, Autumn Judy (Channing), Courtney Bailey (Carl), Madisyn Coulter (Jacen), Chelsea Ryder, Heather Webb (Delton), Shaelynn Withrow (Charles), Jamie Dolan (Alyson), Timothy Dolan (Tonya), Jason Dolan (Dani), Jenny Dotson, David Gill, Jr. (Kelly), Robert Gill (Tess), Angela Elliott (Adam), Benjamin Napier, Travis Dolan (Eva), Brian Dolan, Shawn Dolan, Roger Dolan, Jr., Melvin “Hot Dog” Dolan (Margaret), thirty-five great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, where Pastor Robert Hefner officiated.

Visitation was Friday evening, Nov. 18, at the funeral home.

Burial follow in the Anderson Cemetery, Teaberry Road, Ronceverte.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net