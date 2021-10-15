Lewisburg-Bertha Elizabeth Snedegar, 83, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Peyton Hospice House.

Born Oct. 13, 1937, in Frankford, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lacy and Bertha Elizabeth Adwell Yates.

Bertha was a member of the Edgewood Presbyterian Church. She worked for Stone & Thomas, Peebles, Wal-Mart, and Three Little Pigs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Campbell, Hilda Seldomridge, and Margaret Hambrick; and brother, Nelson Yates.

Survivors include three sons, Ricky Dale Snedegar of Lewisburg, Eddie Lynn Snedegar (Holly) of Concord, NC and Michael Snedegar of White Sulphur Springs; daughter, Debbie Kay Loomis of Lewisburg; brothers, Junior Yates (Carol) of Frankford, and Billy Yates (Madeline) of Frankford; sister, Katherine Cooke of Anthony; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Lewis Chapel Cemetery, Vago Road.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to the Staff at Peyton Hospice House for the wonderful care she and they received.

We will be following COVID-19 recommendations and require all guests wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

