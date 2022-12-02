Benjamin Franklin Renick, 79, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at his home, with family by his side.

In addition to his parents, Robert and Edna Renick, he was preceded in death by son, Christopher Renick; brother, Robert Renick; sisters, V. Kay Renick-Parr, Nellie Renick Canterbury, Verla Renick Christian, Marjorie Renick and Carol Renick Hinkle; and special brother-in-law, Arlie Hefner.

Survivors include wife, Susan Malloy Renick; daughter, Pamela Renick Hillman (Alan); stepdaughter, Leslie Hudson Webb; stepsons, Todd Hudson (Melissa) and Richard Hudson (Heidi); grandchildren, Jessie Gallion, Austin Webb, Gracie Webb, Ava Hudson, Lena Hudson, and Nicholas Hudson; brother, Milton Renick (Brinda); and sisters, Elaine Hefner and Jane McClintic (Bobby.)

Benny’s first love was his family. He generously helped his mother with his younger siblings and continued that giving attitude all of his life. His next love was nature and all it had to offer him. From the time he was a teenager; he hunted on Kellison Mountain and provided many meals with the fruits of his labor. He was always a conscious steward of the land and worked hard to maintain its beauty. From his early days, Benny joined FFA and continued to support it all of his adult life. He was the recipient of the prestigious Honorary American FFA degree at the National Convention in Lexington, KY. He began his long career with Kroger back in 1961, when he left the family farm to start working retail. He started as a stock clerk in Lewisburg WV, worked in various stores until he became a store manager, then worked his way to being a District Manager over 25 stores in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. During those years, he received numerous awards; not only from Kroger, but also from the communities he worked in and held so dear. He retired from Kroger after 43 years, leaving a legacy of compassion and generosity in every community he worked in. He touched so many lives.

The family would like to thank everyone who called, texted, or visited him during his cancer battle. He treasured every connection. We also thank Hospice for the continued care and understanding they provided in that most difficult time.

Pallbearers will be: David Canterbury, Keith Judy, Kevin Renick, Doug Houser, Jeremy Webb, and Steve Adkins. Honorary pallbearer will be life-long friend, Barney Molnar.

Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Ted Nance officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace