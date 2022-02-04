Senator Stephen Baldwin presented a check for $75,000 to Mayor Deena Pack and City Administrator Pam Mentz last week in support of exciting renovations on the Ronceverte Island Park. The city is planning to add a large splash pad for children as well as a dog park for families. State, local, and donated funds are all combining to pay for the project.

“We need activities for kids here in Greenbrier County,” said Baldwin. “Kids grew up swimming in the pool for decades. Now, we’re going to have a brand-new, safe, and fun water feature in town for kids and families to use for free. Combined with the dog park, it’s going to bring new life to the River City.”

“I am very grateful for Senator Baldwin for requesting and securing funding for Ronceverte” said Mentz. “The splash pad feature will bring people to Ronceverte and will serve asenjoyment for all our citizens, both young and old. Senator Baldwin deserves our applause for all the work he continues to do for our area.”

“Senator Baldwin has been a tremendous asset to the people of Ronceverte and all the communities he serves. We could not be more thankful and excited to receive these funds as we continue our efforts to enhance the Ronceverte Island Park and all of the amenities it has to offer,” added Mayor Pack.

The money comes from Local Economic Development Assistance (LEDA) funds. Sen. Baldwin recommended the project for funding, Sen. Eric Tarr (Putnam-R) approved, and Governor Jim Justice approved. LEDA funds are for one-time capital expenses meant to enhance local economic development.