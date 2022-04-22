Greenbrier County is a frequent destination forAppalachian Service Project (ASP), but this year is special. This summer western Greenbrier County ASP will take up residence at the Marvel Center in Rupert to focus on much-needed home repair and renovations.

Temporarily basing ASP’s administrative center in Rupert enables the team to immerse themselves in the culture of the Meadow River Valley. Annalee Posey, ASP’s regional coordinator for West Virginia, is excited to have a team in the valley.

“We love coming to the area because we love the people and the excitement for our mission.”

Appalachian Service Project is currently taking applications for home repair and renovation projects in the Meadow River Valley. The organization provides materials and labor and welcomes small and larger projects.

For more information visit asphome.org or contact Annalee Posey at Annalee.Posey@ASPhome.org