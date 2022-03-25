By Sarah Richardson

The long-awaited Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center has announced their official opening date, as well as dates for several open houses and a soft opening this month.

“April 1st is the big day, and we promise this isn’t the world’s worst April Fool’s Day joke. We are really FINALLY opening our doors,” the center announced via social media. “We hope you will join us for one of our Open House Sessions. This will be a chance to tour the facility, meet the staff, sign up for membership, finalize existing membership details, and just take it all in! Sorry, no swimming on these days, but we are almost ready to dive in!”

Dates for the open houses are as follows:

Friday, Mar. 25: 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 26: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 27: 1 to 5 p.m.

Soft opening dates, where members will have a chance to swim, will be held:

Monday, Mar. 28: 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 29: 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 30: 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 to 6 p.m.

The center will operate on the following hours after the opening date on Apr. 1: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. A Grand Opening celebration will be announced at a later date.

Membership information shows options for the whole family, including seniors and students. The types of memberships available are as follows:

Full Family: For two adults and dependents under 18 – Cost per month is $70 plus tax

Single Family: For one adult and dependents under 18 – Cost per month is $60 plus tax

Two adult family: For two adults and no dependents – Cost per month is $60 plus tax

Individual: For one adult – Cost per month is $50 plus tax

Discounts available include a senior discount and student discount. Senior discounts are for individuals 65 and older, and the discount per month is $5 off. For full-time high school, college, and technical school students the discount is $10 off per month.

There are also day pass options for those just wanting to visit on occasion. Adult day passes (age 13+) are $15 per day plus tax and child passes (age 12 and under) are $7.50 per day plus tax.

For birthday parties and other events, the center is taking reservations for a limited number of Saturday and Sunday parties beginning on Apr. 23. Reservations opened on Monday, Mar. 21, on a “first come, first served” basis. They will take reservations over the phone from two weeks to three months in advance of the desired party date. They do not host parties on holiday weekends, and payment will be due in full to reserve a party. Cancellations will be accepted up to two weeks before the party for a full refund.

Please call 681-484-7037 to make a reservation. Visit www.gvaquaticcenter.com for more information.

Some FAQs:

Is there an enrollment fee?

Yes, there is an enrollment fee of $100 per membership (not per member). This is a one-time fee unless you let your membership cancel and then join again later. Clubs and aquatic centers often implement a one-time member charge, these fees allow the organization to establish a reserve for facility maintenance. The one-time charge helps us keep monthly dues as low as possible. The fee can be prorated across the first 3-4 months of your membership term if you do not wish to pay it all up front.

What is the membership term?

The membership term is one year, with a 60-day grace period to cancel if you change your mind. Memberships canceled within the grace period will forfeit enrollment fee and any dues already paid.

How do I pay for my membership?

Monthly payments are drafted from a bank account (preferred) or credit/debit card. If you prefer to pay for the entire year up front, you can pay by check or credit/debit card. There is no advantage to paying up front, it is simply an option if that is your preference.

What if the membership costs are more than I can afford?

Thanks to the incredible generosity of some members of our community, we have established a scholarship fund to ensure that anyone who wants to be a part of GVAC will be able to do so! There is an application process and a set of assistance tiers to determine the discount you are eligible to receive on your membership based on your household annual income. We can use the funds to assist with annual memberships or even enrollment fees and programming!

I typically travel in the summer, or I live in two different places throughout the year, or I prefer to swim outside in the warm months, can I pause my membership?

We do not offer the ability to pause memberships, but we do offer the opportunity to donate unused months to the scholarship program! You can inform us of your departure and return dates and we will apply your unused time to someone who would be happy to use it! (Your donation is tax deductible)

I live close, but not THAT close. Do I have to be a member to use the facility?

Absolutely not! We will always have day passes available. The costs of the passes are $7.50 for kids 12 and under and $15 for anyone 13 and older! If you keep up with us on Facebook, you may even see some special pricing on pass bundles throughout the year!

Why would I want to be a member if I can just pay by the day?

Depending on how often you use the facility and how many people are in your household, the math will prove that it may be less expensive to have a membership. Members also receive discounts on programming, retail, birthday parties, and space rentals!

Tell me about your Birthday Party Packages.

We offer two types of Birthday Party Packages; one is all-inclusive and one is more of a DIY option. We will begin accepting reservations once we know our opening date and we will accept reservations from 3 months to 2 weeks in advance of the party date. Reservations will be taken on a “first come, first served” basis and the full amount for the party will be due at the time the reservation is made. Party cancellations will be accepted up to 2 weeks before the party date for a full refund, late cancellations will receive a 50% refund. Party details are available on our Facebook page.

What if I want to hold a different type of event at GVAC?

We encourage groups who focus on health, wellness, or community to reach out about our rentable spaces for their next meeting or event. Host your next scout meeting, 4-H gathering, exercise class, or learning experience at GVAC!

What does GVAC have to offer besides a pool?

Well, we actually offer THREE pools! We have a Competition Pool for lap-swimming, exercise classes, swim lessons, water safety certifications, and yes, eventually competitions! We also have a Recreation Pool and a Therapy Pool. While all of our pools are under-roof, the part of the building that houses the Recreation Pool and Therapy Pool has banks of windows at floor and ceiling level that open fully on warm days to make you feel like you are outside! Enjoy the summer breeze without the direct sunlight beating down on you. Next to the Therapy Pool is a Cold Deluge Shower, there is a wealth of research showing the benefits of alternating between hot and cold water and we are happy to provide a source for that experience at GVAC! Our changing rooms feature lockers, showers, vanities and mirrors, and suit dryers. We also have a Family Changing Room with its own set of lockers and plenty of room to get the little ones dried and dressed! Our Party Room features a flexible space with access to the terrace and a residential style kitchen. The gorgeous senior room is full of beautiful leather furniture, card tables, amazing windows with perfect reading light, a fireplace, and access to the separate Senior Terrace. Our Cardio Room will feature a selection of cardio machines, hand weights, and other handheld exercise equipment. We have a classroom available for meetings, classes, workshops, and more. The Classroom features three whiteboards as well as a television and DVD player. Retail items will be available in the lobby including shirts, hoodies, hats, goggles, ear and nose plugs, and towels! In the warm months we will have our terraces and lawn open for play or relaxation, we will offer concessions including meals from local restaurants, and a selection of cocktails and other adult libations. We will open our outdoor Play Fountain in the warm months.

Will you honor Silver Sneakers?

We have applied to be a Silver Sneakers provider, now we wait and hope that they choose us to be a part of the program!

Will you offer Water Aerobics classes?

YES! We plan to offer as many types of classes and as many sessions as we can find instructors for. Do you know someone certified to teach water classes? Send them our way!

Will you offer Swim Lessons?

YES! We are so happy to be partnering with the Swim Gals to offer lessons as well as Lifeguard and Junior Lifeguard training!