Anita Louise “Kitten” Schooley Burr went into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her devoted family, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Her “Love Forever and Ever” husband of 69 years, James C. Burr, Jr. and her son James C. Burr III “Jimmy” and her daughter-in-love, Cathy Burr greeted her.

Also preceding her were her mother, Lorraine Brett and father, John “Jack” Schooley; her father- and mother-in-love, James Carl Burr, Sr. and Ruth Thompson Burr; maternal grandmother, Hazel Brett; her aunt, who was like a sister, Alice Saunders and uncle Bill Brett; and her brother, Eddie Schooley.

She is survived by daughters, Ruth Miller, (R.J.) and Anita Butts, (Donald); grandchildren, Robert James Miller, (Mellissa), Charles Clifton Miller, (Kathy), Joseph Ryan Miller, (Christina), James Carl Burr IV, (Kennedy), Margaret “Maggie Olivia Butts and Allison Lorraine Butts, (Trey Routt); great-grandchildren, Lindsey Nelson, (Adam), Rhett Ashton Miller, Justin Brown, A’Lhana Mayo, Samuel Mayo, Ryland James Miller, James Wolfe Burr; great-great-grandchildren, Kasen and Kambrie Nelson; brother, Charles Burr, (Shelva); and special cousins, Anne Byrd, Billy Brett, Barbie McBride and Ginny Murphy.

Anita was born in Buffalo, NY, Dec. 26, 1932, and lived in Daytona Beach, FL, much of her young life, raised by her maternal grandmother, Hazel. She moved to White Sulphur Springs when she was a 16 year old teenager and adopted the name “Kitten” to fit in, and that she did for the next 73 years, many thought she came with the town that she loved so dearly. Kitten saw a senior picture of a most handsome James in a photography window and vowed then and there that she would marry him. Thus, began the most beautiful love story, they were married on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1954. She was an amazing wife and mother, providing a beautiful, loving and fun home. She was co-owner and bookkeeper of Burr’s Service Station and kitten’s Gift and Custom Frame Shoppe. She was an active leader in the church and community. Kitten had a beautiful voice and sang in the church choir and at numerous events. A Brownie and Girl Scout leader, she was instrumental in desegregating the scout troops in WSS. She was Past President of the WSS General Federation of Woman’s Club, Former member and Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, Teacher and lay leader at Emmanuel United Methodist Church as well as serving the United Methodist Women on a local and state level. She was also past secretary/treasurer of the WSS Merchants & Professionals Association & Member of WSS Main Street. Her proudest moments were being a grandmother who helped care for and provided many memories for her grandchildren.

Kitten was thought of as one of WSS’s best citizens. She loved her family and friends and was a lover of the underdog, never meeting a stranger. She will be greatly missed until we join her one fine day.

Her family would like to thank the staff of Genesis Care Center in WSS for their love for our Momma.

We will celebrate Kitten’s life with a visitation on her 90th birthday, Monday, Dec. 26, from 5-7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. Both will be held at Rhema Christian Center with Pastor Stewart Farley officiating. Interment will be in Rosewood Cemetery

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com