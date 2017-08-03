Alzheimer’s Association to host free workshops

The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter is offering two opportunities to attend The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia, & Alzheimer’s Disease, a free community workshop for caregivers and others interested in information regarding Alzheimer’s disease and dementia:

Lindside: Friday, Aug. 4, at 12:30 p.m. at Monroe County Senior Center, Lindside, located at 8395 Seneca Trail S.

Alderson: Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 12:30 p.m. at Alderson Senior Center, located at 228 S Monroe Street.

The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research in West Virginia. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, visit http://www.alz.org/wv or call 800-272-3900.