Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity helps families build and improve places to call home and believes that affordable housing plays a critical role in strong, stable communities. We are in the final stages of construction on a beautiful three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Ronceverte near the elementary school, and are seeking a family to partner with!

Almost Heaven Habitat selects Partner Families to purchase our homes based on:

critical housing needs

ability to pay for a Habitat home

willingness to partner and participate in our homeownership program

For this home, we are looking for a family that has total income within the range of 60% to 80% of the median household income for Greenbrier County. Income requirements vary based on household size, but would be approximately $32,000 to $44,000 for a family of four, for example. Applicant families must also have a significant housing need (e.g., unsafe or unfit living conditions, overcrowding) and have at least one household member with special needs, including any physical or mental disability.

If you think your family might qualify to become a Partner Family with Almost Heaven Habitat, complete the “New Home Inquiry” link on our website to get started! http://almostheavenhabitat.org/apply/

Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization based in Greenbrier County, West Virginia. Established in 1989, Almost Heaven Habitat has built over 300 homes in eastern West Virginia and continues to leverage donated materials and volunteer support to help families become first time homeowners and eliminate substandard housing in our region.