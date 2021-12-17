Rector, PA-Alicia C. Saunders, 49, passed away peacefully at her home in Rector, PA on the morning of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 following an extended illness.

She was born Apr. 28, 1972 in Roanoke, VA, to Gail A. Whorrell and Thomas J. Saunders.

Alicia grew up in Baltimore, MD, attending Baltimore City College (HS) and graduating from UMBC with a degree in theater. After a year of pre-med studies at Goucher College she later graduated from The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and began practicing medicine in NYC as an obstetrician/gynecologist at Mt. Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side. Alicia was loved by her patients and enjoyed a thriving career as a physician. The family later moved to their vacation home in Pennsylvania for the duration of her illness.

Alicia was passionate and involved in every aspect of living a full life. She loved cooking, holiday gatherings with her family, reading, and traveling. She was a planner and adventurer and always had new ideas to share. She was a member of the Shadyside Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, PA, and the Grace Episcopal Church in Brooklyn, NY. Her faith in Christ’s love was strong. Her spiritual home on earth was Renick, WV, where she spent summers and family time throughout her life.

In addition to her parents, Gail and Paul Bartlett of Baltimore, MD/Renick, WV and Thomas Saunders and Elizabeth Lewis of Baltimore, MD, she is survived by her loving husband, Alan R. Convard; sons, Malcolm Mobley of Brooklyn, NY, and Austin Convard of Rector, PA; stepsons, James and Alexander Convard of Pittsburgh, PA; and one grandson, Atreyu Convard. Also surviving are her siblings, Dr. Christopher Saunders (Rachel) of San Diego, CA, Gabriel Saunders (Saba) of Baltimore, MD, and Jeanette Clarke (Derek) of Baltimore, MD; stepbrothers, Daniel Bartlett (Fletcher) of Baltimore, MD, and Benjamin Bartlett (Heyward) of Charleston, SC. She is survived by beloved aunt and uncle, Yvonne and John Lavender of Bolton Landing, NY; special niece, Irene Saunders and nephews, Jude and Elliot Clarke, and several close cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; her grandmother, Nancy Lewis of Buffalo, NY; and her former husband, Joshua Mobley (Mireille) of Pittsburgh, PA.

Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Spring Creek Presbyterian Church in Renick with Rev. Stephen Cort officiating. Burial will follow in the Morningside Cemetery.

Family and friends may call Friday, Dec. 17, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.