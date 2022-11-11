White Sulphur Springs-Alice Brant Alderman passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Peyton House in Lewisburg.

Alice was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Lewisburg, to the late Estil and Julia Terry Brant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Charles Christopher (Chris); sister in infancy, Edith Brant, along with sisters, Gladys Davis, Janet Osborne, Nellie Markham, and Anna Mae Napier; and brothers, Billy, Oather, Gary, Paul, and Kenny Brant.

Alice is survived by son, Dustin Wayne Alderman (Melissa) and two grandchildren, Delaney, and Dreyton of Morgantown; as well as two sisters, Betty Roach, and Alzada Thomas (Kenny) both of Lewisburg; former husband, Charles Alderman; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Alice was a faithful member of the Lewisburg Baptist Church. Alice loved the Lord and her family and cherished spending time with her loved ones and dear friends. Alice was soft spoken, had a heart of gold and possessed a sweet and generous spirit.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff, specifically Ashley and Jordan, at Peyton House for the compassionate care Alice received.

The funeral was held at noon, Nov. 7 at Morgan Funeral Home, 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg, where Pastor Blaine Comer and Pastor Romie Comer officiated. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Interment was in Rosewood Cemetery, North Jefferson Street, in Lewisburg.

