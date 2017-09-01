Alderson town picnic a success

Nearly 200 people came together for food, fun, and fellowship on Sunday evening, Aug. 27 at the Municipal Park in Alderson.

The picnic was jointly sponsored by the Town of Alderson; Alderson Park Commission; Lions Club; Main Street; Alderson Volunteer Fire Department; Senior Center; Community Center; Women’s Club; Lutheran Church; Blue Sulphur CEOS; and too many volunteers to list.

People from the town and surrounding area were greeted by the Blue Sulphur CEOS and given a name tag as a way of insuring that long-time residents became acquainted with newer comers and vice versa.

Meat, drinks, and paper products were provided and the tables were soon groaning with a delicious assortment of side dishes and desserts brought by the attendees. Billy and Dawn Painter had already cooked the barbecue but the hot dogs were put on the grill.

An assortment of music from the ‘60s and ‘70s enlivened the gathering as a lot of visiting went on around the picnic shelter. The kids ran and played on the ball fields and courts.

After a few short comments by Mayor Travis Copenhaver and a prayer by Rev. Richard Lohmeyer, the eating began. Mayor Copenhaver said, “I really appreciate the hard work of all those who put this together. It is great to see our small town come together and enjoy each other’s company. It is a bit of Americana which may be lost elsewhere but not here.”