The Alderson Town Council met for their regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., May 12 in the back of the Alderson City Building.

Before moving into regular business, Mayor Travis Copenhaver announced the proclamation of two citizens of Alderson as “devout Aldersonians.”

The first citizen recognized was Stacy Eskins. Eskins was recognized for “leading the charge for fundraising for the town to have a historical relic of the past in the form of a beautiful clock,” as well as generally working to preserve the town’s history in many ways, according to a proclamation by the mayor.

Also recognized posthumously as an “Aldersonian” was Christine Atwell. The Mayor of Alderson proclaimed that, “The town of Alderson has many beautiful flowers and gardens throughout, which cause much pleasure, enjoyment and beautification,” and that, “Mrs. Atwell dedicated herself to tending our gardens, flowers, and all things nature during her time on Earth. She worked thousands of hours to make this community shine and we’ve all been truly blessed by her contribution.”

In other news, the council heard from representatives from Thrasher Consulting Group regarding plans for water lines and plant projects. There were no updates at the time of the meeting in regards to the water lines project, however an update on the water plant project was available.

Thrasher engineers spoke about their work to date surveying and preparing to finalize their designs of the water plant. This preliminary work is unable to be invoiced as of yet, as the town is still waiting on funds from grants still in the works. However, Thrasher was able to speak to the members of the council and the attending public about the plant in general. Thrasher specifically touched on the plant being in a residential area.

“We’re going to work very hard to make sure that we design for you something that I would be happy living across from, that I would have to look at all the time.”

After hearing these reports, the council took up a second reading and voted on the first of two rate increases to be enacted to pay for and maintain the first phase of work on the water lines and the water plant. This increase, which covers the cost of electricity, permits, and other preliminary expenses, will be a $4 increase. After a brief public discussion on the matter, the council unanimously passed the water rate increase on second reading.

The Alderson Town Council meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.