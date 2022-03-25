By Adam Pack
The Alderson Town Council met for a regular meeting on Thursday, Mar. 10, to appoint a new police chief, discuss a potential water rate increase, and more.
“It was no secret that Chief Byer has tendered his resignation… That is effective Mar. 18,” said Mayor Travis Copenhaver. “A new chief of police has been appointed today. Todd Williams Sr. has accepted the chief of police position. Williams will be working alongside Lieutenant Jack Meadows… Meadows was promoted today and they be taking care of our policing needs, along with Alvin Hunt, who is a part-time officer. They’re on a quest to find their help. When Patrolman [Devon] Johnson left, it left us with a hole that not able to be quickly filled. I’m very appreciative that Todd stepped up to take the role.”
In other business:
- A water rate increase was tabled on the first reading. The increase is related to recent work on water system projects. “We’re able to do this with an offset cost of about $8.04 a month [in increases] at the end of the project,” explained Copenhaver. The question before the council was to raise the rate the first time to $32.76, an increase of $4.76.
- The council also approved the first reading of the 2023 levy. Copenhaver said that, “For all intents and purposes by law, the budget that we pass tonight is the general final budget … I’m actually pleased to tell you that the general fund budget for [2023] is $552,237, the largest ever.” The second reading is expected to take place in April.
