By Adam Pack

The Alderson Town Council met for a regular meeting on Thursday, Mar. 10, to appoint a new police chief, discuss a potential water rate increase, and more.

“It was no secret that Chief Byer has tendered his resignation… That is effective Mar. 18,” said Mayor Travis Copenhaver. “A new chief of police has been appointed today. Todd Williams Sr. has accepted the chief of police position. Williams will be working alongside Lieutenant Jack Meadows… Meadows was promoted today and they be taking care of our policing needs, along with Alvin Hunt, who is a part-time officer. They’re on a quest to find their help. When Patrolman [Devon] Johnson left, it left us with a hole that not able to be quickly filled. I’m very appreciative that Todd stepped up to take the role.”

In other business: