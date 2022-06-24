By Adam Pack

The Greenbrier County Airport Authority met Tuesday, June 21 to determine, primarily, who will provide flights to the Greenbrier Valley Airport. Lengthy discussions at the authority’s last regular meeting centered on this decision, and a packet sent from SkyWest which stated the intention of that airline to rescind their withdrawal and a request to be reinstated on a long term basis at LWB.

Therefore the three options before the authority on Tuesday were to one, remain with SkyWest through the rest of their contract, which expires at Mar. 31, 2023; two, to sign a new long-term multi-year contract; and three, to contract Contour Airlines for Essential Air Service. Brief discussion followed on the topic, at which point authority members Debra Phillips and Tammy Shifflett-Tincher voiced their appreciation for the service SkyWest had provided through the years, but also spoke of their disappointment with SkyWest’s initial decision to pull out of LWB’s market, as well as understanding for current economic circumstances. After this, the authority unanimously decided that the airport would select Contour Airlines for the provision of Essential Air Service. Contour will begin to take flights to and from Lewisburg on Jan. 1, 2023.

In other news, John McCalmont of Parrish & Partners was on hand to update the authority on their decision to sign on with a new contractor to replace the airport entrance sign along Rt. 219. He urged the authority to accept the new contracting company, Identity America. His recommendation came on the back of a very detailed design concept for the sign, as well as the reality of consistently rising material costs. McCalmost quoted the estimate by Identity at $72,693 and suggested that the board approve the payment, as well as an additional 25 percent for contingencies. The authority also approved this measure unanimously.