Vandalia Health System (Vandalia Health), the parent company for Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and its related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services.

“CAMC has a demonstrated commitment to serve patients across West Virginia with high quality care,” said Timothy Bess, chief executive officer of Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. “Our tradition of serving the community with medical services close to home will continue thanks to the dedication and skill of our medical staff and employees.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of this year.

“We understand the critical role local hospitals play in their communities by delivering local, quality health care,” said David Ramsey, president and CEO of Vandalia Health and CAMC. “Working with the physicians and employees of Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, we will proudly carry on the tradition of community and care in the Greenbrier Valley.”

Once the transaction is complete, Vandalia Health will sustain hospital operations and continue working with employees and members of the medical staff to deliver quality care close to home.