By William “Skip” Deegans

Nearly 100 years ago, E.A. (Eugene) Tuckwiller and S.S. (Slater) Tuckwiller opened Lewisburg Motor Company, a Ford dealership on Washington Street, where Lewisburg’s Food & Friends restaurant is located. In 1929, The Greenbrier Independent described the enterprise as “possibly the best-known automobile dealer is Greenbrier County.” That year, they offered a Ford Fordor Sedan for $625 plus shipping costs from Detroit.

In 1937, Marion and Lula Pitsenbarger signed a note, possibly to finance a car, for $202 with the Tuckwillers doing business as Lewisburg Motor Company. The note was secured by one roan cow and black calf, one black bull, one two-year old red heifer, and one four-month old red calf. The Pitsenbargers agreed to feed and take care of the animals.

Photo: Courtesy of Greenbrier Historical Society