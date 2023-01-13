Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) will host preschool and kindergarten registration on two dates and locations for children who will be four years old before July 1, 2023, for preschool and five years old before July 1, 2023, for kindergarten. Students currently enrolled in a GCS Pre-K program will be automatically enrolled in kindergarten in their home school district; therefore, parents of GCS Pre-K students will not need to attend a registration session.

Preschool and Kindergarten registration will take place at the following locations:

Mar. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Greenbrier County Board Office, 197 Chestnut Street, Lewisburg

Mar. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rupert Elementary School, Crawley

What to bring:

(children do not need to be present to register):

Preschool parents should complete the online application at www.greenbriercountyschools.org

Official State issued birth certificate (not a copy);

Immunization record;

Copy of current physical exam

Copy of most recent dental exam

Two proofs of residency;

Social Security card of child; and

Relevant custody order, if applicable.

Preschool parents should also bring proof of income.

Preschool parents should also bring a copy of child’s insurance card

Kindergarten early entrance testing will be conducted in June 2023. To be eligible for this early-entrance evaluation process, a child must be 5 years old between July 1 and Sept. 15, 2023. Results of the tests and evaluations must provide evidence that the child not only has sufficient intellectual maturity but must also show social, emotional, and physical maturity to function within the academic setting.

Parents may contact Nancy Hanna, associate superintendent, at 304-647-6470 by May 31, 2023, to request an appointment for kindergarten early-entrance testing.