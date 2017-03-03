WSS Library continues craft time this Monday

Come one, come all to the Children’s Story and Craft Time at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library. Does your child like a good story?

How about hands-on arts and crafts fun followed by a tasty snack? Stop by the White Sulphur Springs Public LibraryeveryMonday morning at 10:30 a.m. and you’ll be sure to find both.

In March you can expect to participate in some terrific crafts including a Dr. Seuss craft in honor of his birthday and also a St. Patrick’s Day craft. Be sure to wear your favorite green clothing for St. Paddy’s Day. Call the library at 304-536-1171 for more information. Children’s Story and Craft Time is always free. The White Sulphur Springs Library is located at 344 Main Street West in White Sulphur Springs.