Verdi’s classic led by dynamic duo

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), in partnership with The Met: Live in HD, presents Guiseppe Verdi’s immortal tragedy Nabucco on Jan. 7 at 12:55 p.m.

The simulcast will run approximately 2 hours and 44 minutes with one intermission. Dr. James Caplinger, from the University of Charleston, will give a complimentary lecture beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for general admission, $14 for seniors and $10 for children/students. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.

Making his Met role debut, Plácido Domingo will portray the title role, Nabucco, King of Babylon. Also featured is Jamie Barton as Nabucco’s daughter Fenena and Russell Thomas as King of Jerusalem and Fenena’s love. This tale of love and betrayal is conducted by James Levine.

“As always, Levine delivered a passionate and moving reading of the score… One can always be assured of a musically excellent night at the opera when Levine takes the baton. Apart from being one of our times greatest tenors, Domingo is also one of the best actors on any operatic stage… It is an emotionally and vocally difficult role, and Domingo sings a strong and poignant performance, especially in the demanding last act.” —The Huffington Post

Levine and Domingo have collaborated on many different productions throughout their careers, but this will be their first time working together on Verdi’s Nabucco. Levine has conducted over 2,500 productions with the Met, including 16 Verdi operas. Domingo has performed the role of Nabucco at Vienna State Opera and Royal Opera, Covent Garden.

