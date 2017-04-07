White Sulphur Springs-Jeanetta M. Justice, 93, passed away Friday, Mar, 31, 2017, at the Brier Rehabilitation and Nursing home.

Jeanetta was born Apr. 17, 1923, to the late Otto Richter and Vena Ardene Sawyers Huffman of White Sulphur Springs.

She worked for The Greenbrier Hotel in the laundry department, and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Duffy Justice, Jr.; sister, Gladys Feury; and brothers, Ernest Huffman, and Lonnie Huffman.

Survivors include daughters, Kathy Gunter and husband Terry, Lisa Justice and Patty Feury; stepdaughter, Urma Justice; sons, Charles D. Justice III and wife Dottie and Jerry Justice and Paula; nine grandchildren, one step-grandson and 15 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, Apr. 6, where Frank Watkins officiated at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.

A visitation in honor of Jeanetta’s memory was held Wednesday evening, Apr. 5, at the funeral chapel.

In lieu of flower donations the family asks that you make donations of sympathy to her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

