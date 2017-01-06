HospiceCare Love Light Tree honors loved ones

HospiceCare has found their Love Light Tree to be a comforting way for people to honor their loved ones who have fought or are currently fighting a terminal illness during the holiday season.

The Greenbrier Division of HospiceCare in Lewisburg has announced that over $15,600 was donated in honor or memory of loved ones this season. According to Missy VanBuren, public relations coordinator, “We are over the moon with excitement and gratitude to our community for making our Love Light Tree Season a huge success”. HospiceCare would like to thank everyone for their continued support and to the Greenbrier Valley Visitor’s Center and Kroger City National Bank staff for helping with trees and wreaths this year.