Greenbrier Co. Schools invites input on 2017-18 School Calendar

Planning is underway for the 2017-18 school calendar. Greenbrier County Schools is seeking parent, student, staff and community input through a brief online school calendar survey.

The survey, available now through Mar. 7 at GreenbrierCountySchools.org, engages stakeholders in the planning process by asking them to rank their priorities on a variety of options considered in setting the school calendar.

“We truly value parent, student, staff and community input as we make decisions about school start dates, scheduled breaks and scheduled make-up days. We welcome the feedback and invite all of our stakeholders to complete the survey,” said Superintendent Jeff Bryant.

Pursuant to provisions of the West Virginia State Code §18-5-45; §18-5A-5; §18A-5-2; and State Board of Education Policy 3234, each county board is required to prepare a school calendar for the upcoming year and submit it to the State Superintendent of Schools for approval.

Calendars must meet guidelines and requirements set forth in state code and state board policy. A copy of current school calendar requirements, guidelines and sample calendars are available for review on the WV Department of Education website.

“Our school calendar is largely prescribed by state code and policy, however, in the areas where we can make local decisions we want to make sure our families, staff and community have a voice,” said Bryant.