Entertainment Calendar – May 13-21

Art Exhibits: Torn/Ado: by Barbara Crawford; The West Virginia Years: A Retrospective; Magnolia by Ellen Martin, Carnegie Hall, through June 23

Saturday, May 13

Caffeine and Horsepower, Mountain View Farms, 8 a.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Davis Stuart Horse Show, State Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.

Dem Pickets, The Asylum 9 p.m.

DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

The WORX, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 10 p.m.

Post-Prom Pancake Breakfast, Montwell Park, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Kara Hughes, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Monday, May 15

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Beer in the Garden, French Goat, 6:30 p.m.

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

DJ Drew, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Pub Quiz, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Swerv’n Irvine, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Giant Spring Flea Market, Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

Art & Ales, GV Brewing Co., 7 p.m.

Trillium’s “Weathering the Elements,” 7:30 p.m., Lewis Theatre

People at the Edge of Town, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 8 p.m.

The Spanglers, Irish Pub, 9 p.m.

Jonah Carden, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Greenbrier Half Marathon, The Greenbrier, 7 a.m.

Giant Spring Flea Market, Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.

Painting class w/Sue Gibbs Howard, Carnegie Hall, 11 a.m.

Witbier Release Party, GV Brewing Co., 6:30 p.m.

Trillium’s “Weathering the Elements,” 7:30 p.m., Lewis Theatre

People at the Edge of Town, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 8 p.m.

DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

DJ Prodigy, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Giant Spring Flea Market, Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.

Cheese & Beer Pairing, GV Brewing Co., 3 p.m.

Krista Hughes, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 4 p.m.

DJ Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

