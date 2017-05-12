Entertainment Calendar – May 13-21

Art Exhibits: Torn/Ado: by Barbara Crawford; The West Virginia Years: A Retrospective; Magnolia by Ellen Martin, Carnegie Hall, through June 23
Saturday, May 13
Caffeine and Horsepower, Mountain View Farms, 8 a.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Davis Stuart Horse Show, State Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
Dem Pickets, The Asylum 9 p.m.
DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
The WORX, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 10 p.m.
Post-Prom Pancake Breakfast, Montwell Park, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
Kara Hughes, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Monday, May 15
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
Beer in the Garden, French Goat, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
DJ Drew, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Pub Quiz, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Swerv’n Irvine, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Giant Spring Flea Market, Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
Art & Ales, GV Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
Trillium’s “Weathering the Elements,” 7:30 p.m., Lewis Theatre
People at the Edge of Town, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 8 p.m.
The Spanglers, Irish Pub, 9 p.m.
Jonah Carden, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Greenbrier Half Marathon, The Greenbrier, 7 a.m.
Giant Spring Flea Market, Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.
Painting class w/Sue Gibbs Howard, Carnegie Hall, 11 a.m.
Witbier Release Party, GV Brewing Co., 6:30 p.m.
Trillium’s “Weathering the Elements,” 7:30 p.m., Lewis Theatre
People at the Edge of Town, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 8 p.m.
DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
DJ Prodigy, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
Giant Spring Flea Market, Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.
Cheese & Beer Pairing, GV Brewing Co., 3 p.m.
Krista Hughes, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 4 p.m.
DJ Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
