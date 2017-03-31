Candidates file for June 13 municipal elections

Filings for municipal elections in Greenbrier County have yielded a list of candidates for Lewisburg, Rupert, Rainelle, Alderson and White Sulphur Springs. All elections will be held on June 13, 2017.

In Lewisburg, three Citizens Party candidates are running for re-election: Recorder Shannon Patrick-Beatty and Council members Mark Etten and Heather Blake. Council member Josh Baldwin, whose seat is also open, is not seeking re-election. Kim Morgan Dean will run for his seat as a member of the Citizens Party. Challenging the Citizens Party is the newly formed Majority Voice Party with a full slate of candidates, including Al Petrie, running for recorder, and Debra Crites-Sams, Dorcus Teubert and Mark Carver seeking seats on the council. The three council and recorder positions are held for four-year terms.

In Rainelle, current Mayor Andrea “Andy” Pendleton is running for re-election unopposed, as is recorder/treasurer Eddie Midkiff. The six candidates are seeking to fill the five council seats are Ron Fleshman, Gary Harris, Randy Pendleton, David Spitzer, Robin Williams and Monica Venable. All seats on Rainelle’s city council, including the mayor, will be elected for two-year terms.

White Sulphur Springs will elect a mayor, recorder and five council seats to serve two-year terms. Current Mayor Lloyd Haynes has retired from the race, as candidates Bruce Bowling and Ryan L. Lockhart vie for the mayor’s seat. City council positions are being sought by Peggy L. Bland, Mark Buskirk Collins, Ryan Ellis, Penny Fiorazante, Mark D. Gillespie, Chris Hanna, Ted Humphreys, George “G.P.” Parker, Lynn Swann, Audrey Van Buren and Larry W. Wakeford.

The list of names of those running for two-year terms of office in Alderson include Travis Copenhaver for mayor, Betty Thomas for recorder and Tod Hanger, Charlie Lobban, Doris Kasley, Ann Eskins and Becky Keadle for city council, all with the People’s Party. Also running for mayor is Dawn Marie Coffman as a write-in candidate.

Rupert’s list of candidates include five incumbents running for re-election: Mayor James D. Nichols and council members Stephen Baldwin, Ruth Carroll, Donald Keech and David McAfee. Newcomer Brandy Riffle is running for the fifth council seat. Recorder Tina Livingston is not seeking re-election, and that seat is being sought by Barbara Nickel, who is running unopposed. All candidates are with the Citizens Party.

Ronceverte’s filing period will extend to Tuesday, Apr. 4, and will close at the end of the business day at 5:30 p.m.