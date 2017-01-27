AARP Safe Driving Class for seniors offered

Shepherd’s Center Greenbrier Valley is once again pairing with Troy Holbrook and AARP to offer the “Over 50” Driver Safety Program. The new 4-hour program will refresh your driving skills taking into consideration the changes in today’s vehicles and roads since first learning to drive. West Virginia State Law provides for at least a 5 percent reduction in insurance premiums upon completion of this course.

If you are an AARP Member, the fee for the course is $15 and it is $20 for non-members. The course will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church in the Asbury Room.

If you have any questions or want to register for the class, please call the Shepherd’s Center at 304-645-4196.