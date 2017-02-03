' '

Text to 911 launched in Greenbrier Co.

Beginning Feb. 1, Frontier Communications, in partnership with INdigital and working with Greenbrier County 911 announced that public safety has taken a major step forward. Through a strong, coordinated approach to public safety, the county joins local 911 centers across the nation in the use of text for 911. The launch will allow the public to directly access to 911 through text messaging from their wireless handset. Greenbrier County 911 also has the ability to initiate a text from 911. Text from 911 allows the Greenbrier County 911 dispatchers to reach the public for common issues such as hang-ups and accidental calls. INdigital of Fort Wayne, IN, designed, built and operate the text platform, More...

Alderson election convention set

  Alderson’s Citizens Party will hold their convention on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. The convention will be held at the Alderson Community Center in the library. Any interested More...

Attorney General’s office announces Mobile Office hours

  Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced this week that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with central and southeastern More...

Veterans Service Officer Ruth White retiring after 32-year career

  Ruth White insists that each day she reported to work for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, she was saying thank you to an extraordinary group of West More...

Andrew Hagy – newly-hired executive director of GVEDC

J. Andrew Hagy Starting this month, a new executive director will take over the reins of the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC). Andrew Hagy was presented More...

State unemployment rate 5.9 percent in December

Total unemployment was down 1,600 over the year. The national unemployment rate inched up to 4.7 percent. Total nonfarm payroll employment decreased 8,300 in December, with gains More...

New Voices Festival a family affair

  Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, proudly presents New Voices...

West Virginia Dance Company to perform at GVT

 Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), has announced the upcoming performance of the West Virginia Dance Company (WVDC)...

Entertainment Calendar 2.4.17

Feb. 4-12 Art Exhibits: Music of the Coalfields, Lobby Gallery; We are the Music  Makers, Museum...

East girls down Jefferson

By Mark Robinson (Photo by Mark Robinson) Greenbrier East’s Abbie Bartenslager puts up a shot during the second More...

Miluk’s ‘Mat’ ters 2.4.17

  I am so proud of the Greenbrier East Wrestling program right now. This past week we beat Woodrow Wilson (Beckley)..

Wrestlers of the Week 2.4.17

  GEHS Name: Andre Escobedo Grade: Senior G.P.A.: 3.70 Parents: Todd and Sabrina Longanacre Record: 25-15 (13 Pins) Highlight: Greenbrier County..

WSS Library to hold Valentine Topiary workshop

  The White Sulphur Springs Public Library is partnering with Gillespie’s Flowers & Productions to More...

New winter coats distributed by local knights

A total of 476 new boys’ and girls’ winter coats were distributed in five counties affected by the floods of June..

Make a Joyful Noise

(Photo and text by Mark Robinson) At Faith Baptist Church in Rupert, four members gathered to start a new musical group..

GEHS students raise funds to take play to Kentucky theater festival

  Students from the Greenbrier East Theater department will compete in the 2017 High School Theatre Festival Mar. 2-3 at the..

Notice of Election

  There will be an election held in the City of Lewisburg, Greenbrier County, West Virginia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017,..

Deeds

Randy Gilliam and Della Gilliam, Elizabeth Dixon to Becky Phillips, Lot #67, Drewery Meadow Addition, Town of White Sulphur Springs Sherry..

Photo of the Week: Swordfight!

  (Photo by Mark Robinson) Matthew Morrello, 8 (left), Sam Morrello, 9 (right background) and James Tilley, 10, (right foreground), engage..

The Back Pew

By Stephen Baldwin  The other day I ran into a fellow in Kroger who said, “I haven’t seen you since the..