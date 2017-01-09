2017 Shanghai Parade winners
The Shanghai Parade Committee announces the winning entries in the 2017 edition of the annual Jan. 1 parade through downtown Lewisburg. Antique Car – 1st place #240, T Bone – ‘51 Mercury; 2nd place #238, Elmer & Bonnie Tincher – London Roadster; 3rd place #246, David A. Morgan – 1969 VW Camper Van Equestrian – 1st place #263, Charlie & Jerri Gillespie – Jess; 2nd place #248, Selena Lucas – Shrek, Fiona, Donkey & Puss in Boots; #rd place #254, Laura Plumley – Cheetah Riding Zebra Animal/Animal Drawn – 1st place #249, Richard Grist – Polly Dog Best Dressed Farm Equipment – 1st place #228, Lindsey Sears – More...
Justice names Dennis Davis Secretary of Veterans Assistance
On Thursday, Governor-elect Jim Justice announced that Dennis Davis will serve as secretary of veterans assistance in his administration. Davis is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and More...
Lewisburg proclaims Martin Luther King Jr. Week
Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester (seated) signs the Martin Luther King Week Proclamation with Clifford Curry (left), Susanna Robinson-Kenga, Larry Davis, Jaime Wykle and Steven More...
Airport ceases operations with Via Air
After publically criticizing Via Air for poor service, Greenbrier Valley Airport Director Stephen Snyder announced that the airport has ceased operations with the airline as More...
GasBuddy forecasts highest gas prices in three years for 2017
Motorists may get some sticker shock in 2017 and will shell out $52 billion more over the course of the year compared to 2016 as the national yearly average rises to $2.49 per More...
Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors donates to local food pantries
Front Row: Loise Feury, Emmanuel United Methodist Church of White Sulphur Springs Food Pantry director (left); Tina Noe, Greenbrier Community Services Williamsburg Food Pantry More...
GVT’s education classes begin January 16Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is proud to announce that...
Verdi’s classic led by dynamic duoGreenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), in partnership with The Met: Live in HD, presents Guiseppe Verdi’s immortal...
Entertainment CalendarJan.7-15 Art Exhibits: Music of the Coalfields, Lobby Gallery; We are the Music Makers, Museum Gallery;...
Stephen S. Cooke
Ronceverte-Stephen S. Cooke, 89, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, More...
Both East teams win Christmas tourney
By Mark Robinson Taylor Dunbar gets set to flip an outlet pass to Taylor Hardiman during the championship game More...
Catching up with Taylor HillBy Mark Robinson Taylor Hill graduated from Greenbrier East high school in 2016, and signed to play basketball at Green Mountain..
East girls defeat George WashingtonBy Mark Robinson The Greenbrier East’s girls basketball team improved to 11-1 Tuesday evening, as they defeated the visiting George Washington..
Izzos earn Community Service Award
Willa and Pat Izzo Shepherd’s Center Greenbrier Valley has announced their 2017 recipients of the Community More...