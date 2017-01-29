Commission names Bruce Sloan as Greenbrier County Sheriff
The chambers of the Greenbrier County Commission meeting were packed with county residents on Tuesday evening. While the agenda was brief, the bulk of attendees were present to witness the naming of the new county sheriff. The former sheriff, Jan Cahill, left the office to become superintendent of the West Virginia State Police with two years remaining in his term as sheriff. The commission received six resumes from candidates vying for the interim sheriff position, said new commission President Woody Hanna. After interviewing each one on Jan. 18, Hanna stated he was “very impressed” with the candidates’ credentials. Any one of them would make a great sheriff, he said. A requirement for More...
Veterans Service Officer Ruth White retiring after 32-year career
Ruth White insists that each day she reported to work for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, she was saying thank you to an extraordinary group of West More...
Manchin applauds President Trump’s executive order on Keystone XL Pipeline
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) this week issued the following statement on President Trump’s executive order advancing construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. “What this More...
Historic Preservation Development Grants available
Applications are available for historic preservation development grants through the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. More...
Andrew Hagy – newly-hired executive director of GVEDC
J. Andrew Hagy Starting this month, a new executive director will take over the reins of the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC). Andrew Hagy was presented More...
State unemployment rate 5.9 percent in December
Total unemployment was down 1,600 over the year. The national unemployment rate inched up to 4.7 percent. Total nonfarm payroll employment decreased 8,300 in December, with gains More...
‘The Music Maker Project’ continues at Carnegie HallCarnegie Hall is set to present a series of programming dedicated to the exploration of musicians...
Virginia Opry opens new seasonThe Virginia Opry will open its 26th performance season on stage at the Historic Masonic Theatre...
New Voices Play Festival returns to GVTGreenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) presents the 2017 New Voices Play Festival. A community event starring local...
Irene Lillian Rollison Malesky
Alderson-Irene Lillian Rollinson Malesky, 84, formerly of New More...
Miluk’s ‘Mat’ ters 1.28.17
You can now add Strasburg Duals Team CHAMPIONS to our list of accomplishments this season. It was FUN! More...
Washington takes a thumpingBy Mark Robinson Greenbrier East’s boys basketball team, still smarting from a loss the night before, treated visiting Washington High School..
East vs. Woodrow: Full HouseBy Mark Robinson Woodrow Wilson’s boys basketball team came to Fairlea Friday, Jan. 20, and there were an estimated 2,000 spectators..
New winter coats distributed by local knights
Mike Williams (left) of Maxwelton, a fourth degree Knight in the Alleghany Highlands Council, with Marie Fitzpatrick, More...