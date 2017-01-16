“It was not an easy decision to make,” said Greenbrier County Sheriff Jan Cahill, stating he “struggled with it for three weeks” before accepting the position of Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) offered in early December by Governor-Elect Jim Justice. Cahill said he will go back to the department he came from, referring to his 23-year career in a variety of roles with the WVSP, beginning in 1989, as a field trooper. Over the years, Cahill moved on to assume duties as a detachment commander, district commander and drug task force commander, and then retiring in 2012 as troop commander captain for the Beckley detachment of the WVSP. That same year he was elected to More...

by Peggy MacKenzie | Published 22 hours ago