Text to 911 launched in Greenbrier Co.
Beginning Feb. 1, Frontier Communications, in partnership with INdigital and working with Greenbrier County 911 announced that public safety has taken a major step forward. Through a strong, coordinated approach to public safety, the county joins local 911 centers across the nation in the use of text for 911. The launch will allow the public to directly access to 911 through text messaging from their wireless handset. Greenbrier County 911 also has the ability to initiate a text from 911. Text from 911 allows the Greenbrier County 911 dispatchers to reach the public for common issues such as hang-ups and accidental calls. INdigital of Fort Wayne, IN, designed, built and operate the text platform, More...
Alderson election convention set
Alderson’s Citizens Party will hold their convention on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. The convention will be held at the Alderson Community Center in the library. Any interested More...
Attorney General’s office announces Mobile Office hours
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced this week that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with central and southeastern More...
Veterans Service Officer Ruth White retiring after 32-year career
Ruth White insists that each day she reported to work for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, she was saying thank you to an extraordinary group of West More...
Andrew Hagy – newly-hired executive director of GVEDC
J. Andrew Hagy Starting this month, a new executive director will take over the reins of the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC). Andrew Hagy was presented More...
State unemployment rate 5.9 percent in December
Total unemployment was down 1,600 over the year. The national unemployment rate inched up to 4.7 percent. Total nonfarm payroll employment decreased 8,300 in December, with gains More...
New Voices Festival a family affairGreenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, proudly presents New Voices...
West Virginia Dance Company to perform at GVTGreenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), has announced the upcoming performance of the West Virginia Dance Company (WVDC)...
Entertainment Calendar 2.4.17Feb. 4-12 Art Exhibits: Music of the Coalfields, Lobby Gallery; We are the Music Makers, Museum...
Grace Helen Webb Suttle
Crawley-Grace Helen Webb Suttle, 89, passed away Saturday, Jan. More...
East girls down Jefferson
By Mark Robinson (Photo by Mark Robinson) Greenbrier East’s Abbie Bartenslager puts up a shot during the second More...
Miluk’s ‘Mat’ ters 2.4.17I am so proud of the Greenbrier East Wrestling program right now. This past week we beat Woodrow Wilson (Beckley)..
Wrestlers of the Week 2.4.17GEHS Name: Andre Escobedo Grade: Senior G.P.A.: 3.70 Parents: Todd and Sabrina Longanacre Record: 25-15 (13 Pins) Highlight: Greenbrier County..
WSS Library to hold Valentine Topiary workshop
The White Sulphur Springs Public Library is partnering with Gillespie’s Flowers & Productions to More...