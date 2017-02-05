Beginning Feb. 1, Frontier Communications, in partnership with INdigital and working with Greenbrier County 911 announced that public safety has taken a major step forward. Through a strong, coordinated approach to public safety, the county joins local 911 centers across the nation in the use of text for 911. The launch will allow the public to directly access to 911 through text messaging from their wireless handset. Greenbrier County 911 also has the ability to initiate a text from 911. Text from 911 allows the Greenbrier County 911 dispatchers to reach the public for common issues such as hang-ups and accidental calls. INdigital of Fort Wayne, IN, designed, built and operate the text platform, More...

by Mountain Messenger | Published 2 days ago