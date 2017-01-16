Sheriff Cahill named Superintendent of WV State Police by Governor-Elect Justice
“It was not an easy decision to make,” said Greenbrier County Sheriff Jan Cahill, stating he “struggled with it for three weeks” before accepting the position of Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) offered in early December by Governor-Elect Jim Justice. Cahill said he will go back to the department he came from, referring to his 23-year career in a variety of roles with the WVSP, beginning in 1989, as a field trooper. Over the years, Cahill moved on to assume duties as a detachment commander, district commander and drug task force commander, and then retiring in 2012 as troop commander captain for the Beckley detachment of the WVSP. That same year he was elected to More...
Flood warning system to be developed in White Sulphur Springs
Members of the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee (GGLTRC) presented an early warning system, which could be utilized during major weather events, to the White Sulphur More...
Justice names Dennis Davis Secretary of Veterans Assistance
On Thursday, Governor-elect Jim Justice announced that Dennis Davis will serve as secretary of veterans assistance in his administration. Davis is a veteran of the U.S. Army, More...
Lewisburg proclaims Martin Luther King Jr. Week
Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester (seated) signs the Martin Luther King Week Proclamation with Clifford Curry (left), Susanna Robinson-Kenga, Larry Davis, Jaime Wykle and Steven More...
The CVB continues its educational series with Trip Advisor workshop
In order to assist tourism partners with their marketing efforts, the Greenbrier County CVB Partner Education Workshop Series was created. Perfect for the beginner – and More...
Attorney General files suit against third pharmacy in less than a month
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s lawsuit against a Raleigh County pharmacy alleges it provided nearly 5 million doses of highly addictive prescription painkillers More...
Carnegie Hall presents tribute to Little Jimmy Dickens January 13Carnegie Hall invites you to celebrate the life and music of Little Jimmy Dickens, one of...
Whiskey Wednesday to feature legendary folksingerOn Wednesday evenings, The Irish Pub in Lewisburg often hosts guest musicians, along with a special...
Lewis Theatre offers slate of films honoring Black History MonthIn recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. week and Black History month, the Historic Lewis Theatre,...
Carl Elvin Dowdy
Ronceverte-Carl Elvin Dowdy, 80, went home to be with the Lord More...
Mount View boys fall to Spartans
By Mark Robinson (Photo by Mark Robinson) Nethaniel Patton works the ball in the corner during a game against More...
Laura Boyrer scores 1,000th pointLaura Boyrer, daughter of Jim and Kathy Boyrer, scored her 1,000th point at Seneca Trail Christian Academy on Jan. 6 after..
The Greenbrier to host The Spring League for NFL free agentsThe Greenbrier Sports Performance Center – which has hosted the New Orleans Saints Training Camp since 2014 and has also hosted..
DAR collects items for VA Medical Center in Beckley
DAR Lewisburg Chapter members JoLynn Ball (left) exhibitng collected items for distributionto Cheryl Yost, VA More...