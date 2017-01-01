Ronceverte’s famed monkey cemetery has roots in traveling circus
By Doug Hylton Robinson Circus poster As the city of Ronceverte continued to grow with the expansion of the large sawmill of the Saint Lawrence Boom and Manufacturing Company, the city also began to look to the need of its citizens to be entertained. During the 1880s and 1890s, the community became a magnet for traveling entertainment including traveling circuses. Virginia Yates’ “History More...
GVT thanks Pyles & Turner Foundation
The Cherry Orchard, 2014. Desiree Baxter*, Shane Miller, Lizzie, Kim Morgan Dean*, Eris Culpepper and Graham Miller Greenbrier Valley Theatre (“the Theatre”) is has announced More...
Attorney General appoints Chief Deputy, announces new arrivals
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced several personnel changes in his administration, including new hires in his front office, and the appointment of a Chief Deputy More...
Red Cross encourages adding ‘give blood’ to holiday checklist
As freezing temperatures and harsh weather grip much of the nation, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet More...
|Check out Foxfire's webcam in Downtown Lewisburg.
Greenbrier County CVB Executive Director appointed to WV Tourism Commission
Kara D. Dense has accepted an appointment to the West Virginia Tourism Commission after having been selected by Governor Earl Ray Tomblin. Dense will join the private-public board More...
West Virginia weekly fuel update and outlook
Average retail gasoline prices in West Virginia rose 5.0 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.30/g Dec. 18, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 gas outlets in More...
Trillium supports ‘Dancing Alive’ at Greenbrier East High SchoolTrillium recently awarded $1,000 from the Preston Fund to “Dancing Alive” taught by Ross Weisiger and...
First Fridays to return in FebruaryThe merchants of Downtown Lewisburg announce that there will be no First Fridays After Five event...
Entertainment CalendarDec. 26-Jan. 1 Art Exhibits: “Recent Still Life Paintings” by Cleveland Morris, Old Stone Room; “Paper...
Eloise Neely Atkins
Union-Eloise Neely Atkins, 88, formerly of Pipestem, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at The Brier in Ronceverte. Born Nov. 11, 1928, in Pipestem, she was the daughter of the late Homer H. Neely and Eva More...
Yvonne Susan Long Browning..
Alderson-Yvonne Susan Long Browning, 68, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Fairlea, following a sudden illness. Born Apr. 10, 1948, in More...
Eleanora Sharp Lewis..
Fairlea-Eleanora Sharp Lewis was born in Raymond City, Putnam County, WV, on Aug. 4, 1917. She was the daughter (one of 15 children) born to Jessie Lee and Myrtle Hanna Sharp. More...
Thomas Given..
White Sulphur Springs-Thomas Given, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Charlottesville, VA, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Drenda; sons, Kevin More...
Lady Spartans defeat three teams
East’s Katie Wilmer grabs a rebound from Riverside’s Carli Price during a game in Fairlea Friday, Dec. 16. More...
Registration now open for Greenbrier Half MarathonRegistration is now open for The Greenbrier Half Marathon, which will be held for the first time Saturday, May 20, 2017,..
Rhema Christian Center Growth Groups beginning January 2017
Rhema Christian Center announces Growth Groups will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. at RCC: HEALING MINISTRY More...
Best-selling author at Trinity Methodist Church fellowship hall November 22The Friends of the Ronceverte Public Library and the Ronceverte Library Book Club will hold a special event featuring Corban Addison,..
‘Lies: Based on True Stories,’ a tale set in Civil War timesLocal author Courtney Smith’s debut novel, Lies: Based on True Stories, a story set in Greenbrier County during the Civil War, has been published by Quarrier Press of Charleston and is available for purchase both locally and online. The entertaining book is historical fiction, but it includes information and anecdotes about real people, places, and […]..
Virginia Blake celebrates 95 years
Mayor David Smith (left) presents Virginia Blake a certificate of appreciation in honor of her birthday. Former Ronceverte Mayor Virginia Blake was celebrated More...
New River CTC programs demonstrate skills during Greenbrier Valley ExpoStudents in the welding, cosmetology and massage therapy programs at New River Community and Technical College gave demonstrations at community events during the fall semester, including the Greenbrier Valley Expo. “We are pleased to have our students representing the College and the various certificate programs available,” notes New River CTC Personal..
New River CTC library posts special hours for winter break
Special hours have been posted for the New River Community and Technical College Library for the winter break. The Library serves the four campuses of New River CTC, as well as the public, and is located at 129 Courtney Drive in Lewisburg, just across US 60 from the Greenbrier More...