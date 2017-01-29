The chambers of the Greenbrier County Commission meeting were packed with county residents on Tuesday evening. While the agenda was brief, the bulk of attendees were present to witness the naming of the new county sheriff. The former sheriff, Jan Cahill, left the office to become superintendent of the West Virginia State Police with two years remaining in his term as sheriff. The commission received six resumes from candidates vying for the interim sheriff position, said new commission President Woody Hanna. After interviewing each one on Jan. 18, Hanna stated he was “very impressed” with the candidates’ credentials. Any one of them would make a great sheriff, he said. A requirement for More...

by Peggy MacKenzie | Published 2 days ago