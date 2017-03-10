WVSOM president announces 2018 retirement

Dr. Michael Adelman has announced his plans to retire as president of WVSOM, effective June 2018, after 16 years of service.

Adelman became president of WVSOM in January 2011. Prior to his appointment, he served as interim president and vice president of academic affairs and dean.

Adelman said the advance notice of his retirement date will ensure that the board of governors, in consultation with the college community, have adequate time to conduct a search to identify the best person to become the seventh president of WVSOM.

At his request, Adelman’s contract was extended from January 2018 to June 2018 in order to coincide with the academic year, enabling more time for the search process and an easier transition for the next president. This extension was approved during the November board of governors’ meeting and the February West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission meeting.

“Over the last 40 years of school history, no president has had the unparalleled passion for WVSOM as that of Michael Adelman,” stated Charles Davis, D.O., chair of WVSOM’s Board of Governors. “He leaves an undeniable, indelible legacy. To replace a man of such integrity and remarkable dedication will present the utmost challenge.”

During his tenure at WVSOM, the campus benefited from many initiatives. Adelman originated the concept for the design of the Clinical Evaluation Center, a premier facility for the training and testing of students, and oversaw its expansion. In addition, the new student center, which opened in August 2016, now serves as the focal point of the campus, bringing a food service to campus, and providing space for community functions. Further, he oversaw an increase in research and the development of the school’s first strategic plan.

His leadership advanced the quality of student education through the development of a new curriculum, the simulation center, and the creation of the statewide West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine campus system that partners with more than 50 hospitals.

As WVSOM’s reputation for excellence in education grew, the number of applicants increased significantly.

As president, Adelman and his wife, Dr. Cheryl Adelman, created the first capital campaign dramatically increasing donor-­funded scholarships and various philanthropic gifts, resulting in charitable contributions to the WVSOM Foundation increasing almost 50 fold.

Adelman remains dedicated to enhancing the work environment for faculty and staff, working to provide salary raises when possible and to provide educational opportunities. He continues to maintain an open door policy, willing to listen to concerns. During his tenure as president, WVSOM was recognized for six consecutive years as a “Great College to Work For” by The Chronicle of Higher Education, achieving honor roll status as the best of the best in several categories.

“I believe the school is well positioned for the present and the future,” Adelman said. “Enrollment remains strong and the quality of our faculty and staff is outstanding. Our leadership team and the board of governors are incredibly dedicated to the mission of WVSOM, ensuring that we stay on the cutting edge of medical education.

I will miss this school and its community. It is a special place with an unequalled passion and reputation for training the best osteopathic physicians.”