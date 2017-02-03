WSS Library to hold Valentine Topiary workshop

The White Sulphur Springs Public Library is partnering with Gillespie’s Flowers & Productions to offer a hands-on Valentine topiary workshop Thursday, Feb. 9, from 2-4 p.m. Discover how to use carnations to create a beautiful floral decoration sure to bring romance all month long.

Pre-registration and a $10 materials fee is required. Register by stopping by the library at 344 Main Street West in White Sulphur Springs or call 304-536-1171.

Example of Valentine topiary you can make at Feb. 9 workshop