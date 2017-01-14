Wrestlers of the Week

EGMS

Name: Tucker Lambert

Grade: 7th grade

G.P.A.: 3.0

Parents: Tucker and Stephanie Lambert

Record: 11-6 (5 Pins)

Quote: “A pint of sweat will save a gallon of blood.”

Coach’s Comment: “Hard work is the common denominator for success, that is why I know that Tucker will succeed at the highest level. He is a tough guy who will improve with more wrestling knowledge.”

GEHS

Name: Jacob Thomas

Grade: Junior (Captain)

G.P.A.: 3.70

Parents: Billy and Amanda Thomas

Record: 25-4 (13 Pins)

Quote: “In order to fulfill my dreams in wrestling, I have to kill his.”

Coach’s Comment: “Jacob is a work horse. He will out work you. That is why he is so successful. I firmly believe that Jacob never loses a match, he just runs out of time.”