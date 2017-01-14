Wrestlers of the Week
EGMS
Grade: 7th grade
G.P.A.: 3.0
Parents: Tucker and Stephanie Lambert
Record: 11-6 (5 Pins)
Quote: “A pint of sweat will save a gallon of blood.”
Coach’s Comment: “Hard work is the common denominator for success, that is why I know that Tucker will succeed at the highest level. He is a tough guy who will improve with more wrestling knowledge.”
GEHS
Grade: Junior (Captain)
G.P.A.: 3.70
Parents: Billy and Amanda Thomas
Record: 25-4 (13 Pins)
Quote: “In order to fulfill my dreams in wrestling, I have to kill his.”
Coach’s Comment: “Jacob is a work horse. He will out work you. That is why he is so successful. I firmly believe that Jacob never loses a match, he just runs out of time.”