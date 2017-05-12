White Sulphur Library to host summer reading program

Children will explore topics such as construction and recycling this summer as the White Sulphur Springs Public Library presents “Build a Better World” during this year’s summer library program. Activities will include costume creation, group games, physical challenges, art projects, science engineering experiments, gardening, and more.

The 2017 Summer Reading Program is open to children age 5-11. The program will be held every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., beginning on June 20, and will be held for six weeks including a field trip on week six.

Registration for “Build a Better World” will be at the library, now until June 16; there is a limit of 25 children. Story time will continue every Monday at 10:30 a.m. for younger children. For more information, call the library at 304-536-1171.

All programs are free of charge.