West Virginia Scholar application now available

West Virginia Wesleyan College, in conjunction with MetroNews, announces the beginning of the 10th annual West Virginia Scholar Program for high school juniors in West Virginia.

The top student will win a four-year scholarship to Wesleyan.

A second place prize of $5,000 and third place prize of $2,500 will also be awarded. All awards begin with the 2018 fall semester.

“Every winner always says they did not think they had a chance to win this scholarship,” stated John Waltz, vice president for enrollment management. “We encourage everyone to take time to tell their stories.”

Student can apply at wvmetronews.com. The application deadline is Apr. 16. Semifinalists will be announced May 1 and finalists announced May 22.

Online voting at wvmetronews.com will be held May 22-June16, and the winner will be announced at the 2017 WV Scholar Award Luncheon at Wesleyan on June 21.

In addition to MetroNews and Wesleyan, sponsors include the West Virginia Hospital Association, ZMM Architects and Engineers, the West Virginia Forestry Association, the West Virginia Farm Bureau and Friends of Coal.

Please contact the Office of Admissions at 800-722-9933 for more information.