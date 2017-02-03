West Virginia Dance Company to perform at GVT

 Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), has announced the upcoming performance of the West Virginia Dance Company (WVDC) at GVT on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $18 for seniors (60+)/students. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s box office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.

Since 1977, the WVDC has toured throughout West Virginia, as well as 14 other states, with their professional arts-based learning programs. Performing for tens of thousands annually, the WVDC performs a thorough blend of entertaining and thought-provoking modern works.

As a registered 501(c)3 not-for-profit, the WVDC is funded through the generous donations of individuals, corporations, community foundations and the state of West Virginia.

For more detailed information about the educational and community/social benefits of arts-based learning, visit WVDanceCo.com.

 

(Photo courtesy West Virginia Dance Company)
Members of the West Virginia Dance Company
(Photo courtesy West Virginia Dance Company)
Members of the West Virginia Dance Company

 

 

 

 

 

