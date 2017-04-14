West softball drops one to Midland Trail

Greenbrier West’s softball team took an early 1-0 lead against Midland Trail Tuesday, before losing the game 4-1 in seven innings. Makayla Adkins pitched for West.

West’s lead came in the first inning after Amanda Church singled, then following two strikeouts was advanced by a walk and a single, to score West’s only run of the game. The Midland Trail defense was effective, with solid pitching and good throws in the field. Midland Trail’s offense scored three runs in the second inning, then went scoreless until the fifth, when the first batter knocked a home run over the center field fence.

For West, Katlyn Gray made it to third base in the fourth inning, and Carley McClung and Kenley Posten made it second base in the fifth inning, but West had trouble turning those opportunities into runs.

The weather was absolutely perfect, and fans for West and for Midland Trail were present. West’s next home game is Wednesday, Apr. 19, against Valley-Fayette.