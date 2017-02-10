West outlasts Calhoun County

By Mark Robinson

The Greenbrier West boys basketball team won a game against Calhoun County Friday evening, Feb. 3, 68-55. Noah Midkiff led all scorers with 19 points. Seven other West players scored between 6-8 points each, for a balanced attack that spread the basketball around. Dylan Heiny led the Calhoun Red Devils in scoring, also with 19.

At the beginning of the game, West jumped out to a 9-0 lead. After a strategic timeout, Calhoun gradually climbed back into the game. The score at the half was 32-31. The third quarter was a battle, but West gradually increased its lead. In the fourth quarter the lead was five points with two minutes left in the game, then seven points with one minute left. At that point Calhoun had to foul to have a chance, and the lead lengthened to thirteen by the final buzzer.

West coach Joey Fitzwater, after the game, noted, “Good ball club there. We came back in the second half; they didn’t make as many shots. They’re better than what their record was, that’s for sure.”

Calhoun coach David Bunch said afterward, “I thought we played pretty well. The third quarter really killed us. My big guy got in foul trouble, number 23. We run everything through him. I was happy how we played. We played hard. They’re tall and long. They’re going to be really good here in a couple of years.”

West plays Saturday, Feb. 11, against South Harrison High School, in a game played at RC Byrd High School in Clarksburg, as part of the Hometown Invitational Tournament.