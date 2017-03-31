Walter Lynn Hutchinson

Flatwoods-Walter Lynn Hutchison, 66, passed away Friday, Mar. 24, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. He was a long time resident of Lewisburg.

Lynn, as he liked to be called, was born in Buckhannon to Rev. O. Lloyd Hutchison and E. Louise (Westfall) Hutchison on Mar. 27, 1950.

He graduated from the Ohio Wesleyan University majoring in math, physics and astronomy. A switch to computer sciences led him to graduate work with a Master’s Degree from the University of Arizona. Afterwards he went to Texas where he worked on the space shuttle. He subsequently returned to Ohio and spent the next 39 years developing industrial computer software. He retired from ASEA Brown Boveri in Lewisburg. In his spare time, Lynn enjoyed birding, star-gazing, family and local history genealogy, paleontology and researching his DNA. A skilled woodworker, he returned to his hand-crafted mountaintop cabin on the family homestead. He authored the books – “West Virginia Westfalls, Their Place in America’s History” and the fictional work “The Lucy Hypothesis.”

Lynn is survived by his mother; brother, Larry C. Hutchison (Pat); and sister, Linda Avery (Harold).

Lynn loved his dogs. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine or the hospice Kobacker House in Columbus, OH, would be greatly appreciated.

The calling hours/funeral service will be held at Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 308 Flatwoods Corner Road, Flatwoods, Saturday, Apr. 1, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Stone Run Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and memories may be expressed to the family at stockert-paletti.com.

Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home of Flatwoods is in charge of arrangements for the Hutchison family.