Via resumes air service at GVA

On Monday, Jan. 9, Florida-based Via Airlines resumed scheduled service at the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg.

The announcement to resume service came one day after a conference call which took place between the air carrier, representatives of the airport, and other stakeholders in order to address concerns which the carrier had pertaining to the closure of the airport terminal thus prohibiting it from operating its flights. Upon the carrier addressing the issues, it was decided that the terminal would be re-opened thus allowing Via Airlines to resume operations.

“Via Airlines is pleased to have been able to work out any differences between the carrier and the Greenbrier Valley Airport” said Matthew Macri, vice president of operations, “We are committed to not only the airport, but as well the community and people that we serve which also includes offering safe and affordable air service which is the foundation for which our airline was built upon.”

Stephen Snyder, director of the Greenbrier Valley Airport commented, “We are pleased with the discussions that took place and look forward to our continued relationship with Via Airlines.”

Snyder had terminated operations with Via Air the previous week following a series of cancelled flights which, Snyder said, had been cancelled in order for Via to serve private charters.

Via Air has a contract with the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide Greenbrier Valley Airport with Essential Air Service; it’s flights are subsidized with federal money.