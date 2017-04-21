U.S. Senate representative visits local college

Democratic Staff Director for the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services and Education, Alex Keenan, visited New River Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent on Monday, Apr. 17, along with Aaron Spork, director of economic development for U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and Jessica Tice, deputy state director for U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

The visit was scheduled after West Virginia Community and Technical College Chancellor Dr. Sarah Tucker addressed the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies in March, speaking about the importance of community colleges in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education. She gave examples of programs that provided training for displaced workers leading directly to employment at New River CTC and Bridge Valley.

“Last year, we launched an accelerated electric distribution engineering technology (line service) program specifically designed for displaced coal miners. It was a good fit as many former miners already have some of the knowledge and certifications needed to pursue a career in line service,” New River CTC President Dr. L. Marshall Washington explained.

New River CTC also offers CDL, welding, automotive technology, information technology and industrial technology programs at the center in Ghent.

The group also visited Bridge Valley Community and Technical College’s campus in South Charleston.

For more information on the programs offered at New River CTC, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.