Trillium’s Spotlight On: Carli Mareneck

Trillium Performing Arts Collective is celebrating its 35th year.

Carli Mareneck is one of the founders and current CORE member. She holds a BFA in Dance. Known regionally for performance works that incorporate striking visual art through costuming and props, Mareneck has been a featured choreographer for FestivALL in Charleston, and for the West Virginia Dance Company for the past decade. Trillium asked Mareneck a few questions about the history of the dance company.

Q: How did Trillium get its start?

A: Trillium began in 1982 with a group of women from Northern Greenbrier County including Beth White, Lorrie Monte, Betsy Janeczek and Marianne Cedarleaf.

Q: What was the inspiration behind Trillium?

A: The inspiration was and continues to be the passion to create and perform original work.

Q: How has Trillium changed over the years?

A: In the early days, there were many outdoor performances. With the help of volunteers, one indoor show with rented lights on scaffolding, was done. For years Trillium revolved around the dance studio directed by Beth White and myself. The biggest shift came about 10 years ago when three board members created ALLARTS and purchased the old Lewis Theatre and gave Trillium a home. Trillium will continue to emphasize creating original work and has broadened from modern dance to include theatre and music. Now we have modern LED lighting and sound systems. Talented guest artists from around the country are featured in our performances.

Q: Can you explain a little bit about Trillium Performing Youth?

A: TPY began with Beth White in 1999. I am currently the director for the program. Young dancers, age 14-18, work with several teachers and choreographers. They perform in concerts, at public schools, elder-care facilities and dance festivals. The training emphasizes self-expression.

Trillium’s March Concert is Mar. 10 and at 7:30 p.m. and Mar. 12 at 3 p.m. Mar. 9, at 7:30 p.m. is a “Pay What You Can” dress rehearsal. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and AmeriCorps Volunteers. Two dollars from each ticket goes to flood recovery. The concert is at the Lewis Theatre on Court Street North in Lewisburg. For more information, call 304-645-3003.