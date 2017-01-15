Throttle Throbs scholarships due

The year 2016 was a challenging year for the Throttle Throbs Car club.

The weather just didn’t want to cooperate with the club’s plans. With the help of our sponsors, including the Edgewood Presbyterian Church Arts & Craft Committee, the club managed to raise enough money to award two scholarships to Greenbrier East and two scholarships to Greenbrier West. The scholarships will be awarded in May and they will amount to $1,000 each. Applications for a scholarship may be obtained from the school’s Guidance Counselor or by calling club president Ron Ness at 304-645-5055. The deadline to submit applications is Mar. 1.

The club would like to invite everyone to their 2017 shows. Saturday May 27, the Memorial Day show will be at Memorial Park, White Sulphur Springs. The show will be from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The club’s Independence Day show will be on Tuesday, July 4. The show will be at the Greenbrier Baptist Church, Alderson. The times will be from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. All proceeds from the shows go to the Greg Carter Memorial Scholarship Fund. Greg was a Greenbrier County Fireman who lost his life in the line of duty. For information contact club president Ron Ness.