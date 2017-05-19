Thirty seniors perform in Spartan Bands’ Spring Concert at GEHS

Thirty members of the Class of 2017 at Greenbrier East High School performed before a home crowd for the final time on Monday, May 8, as members of the Spartan bands included in the instrumental music program.

James E. Allder, instructor of instrumental music, directed the Spartan Marching Band, the Spartan Concert Band, the Greenbrier East Steel Drum Band, the freshmen concert band and the upperclassman concert band during the two-hour concert.

Between bands, Allder presided over the awards presentations for the 2016-17 school year, honoring Adam Shafer as the recipient of the coveted Bob Johnson Memorial “Spirit of the Spartan Bands” awards, symbolic of the best all-around band member. This is the highest honor given in the instrumental music department.

Earning the Band Service awards were Christina Goins, J.J. Maddox and Ashton Webb, while the Dedication awards went to Chase Fogus, Abigail Plum and Chelsea Goins. The Color Guard honors went to Tiara Henson and Katrina Garlitz, while the Leadership awards to Taylor Cook, Abby Hartley, James Floyd and Taylor Cook, and the Musicianship awards to John Ambler, Jessie Gilbert and Thomas Cornett.

For the Greenbrier East Steel Drum Band, Christina Goins earned the Outstanding Steel Drummer Award. Awards for the Second Block Rock groups will be presented during the 48th Greenbrier East School awards program next week at the high school.

The outgoing officers of the Greenbrier East Music Boosters were recognized and President Tammy Rhodes invited all parents and supporters of participants in the instrumental music program to join the organization. The members of the Class of 2017 who performed before the home crowd for the final time were John Ambler, Jacob Bladen, Koley Bolen, Megan Brooks, Hunter Chellis, Taylor Cook, Tyler Cook, Thomas Cornett, James Floyd, Chase Fogus, Katrina Garlitz, Jesse Gilbert, Katelyn Glover, Chelsea Goins, Christina Goins, Tiara Henson, Cassidy Hicks, Abby Hurley, Kristen Kashola, Andrea Leedy, J.J. Maddox, Rashad McKoy, Sarah Miller, Sydnee Miller, Abigail Plum, Sara Reynolds, Leticia Rivas-Aragon, Adam Shafer, Ashton Webb and Cody Whitt.

On May 19 through May 21, the Spartan Marching and Concert Bands combined will compete in the Niagra Falls/Darian Lake Music in the Parks competition with the East performance scheduled for the Alexander Middle/High School auditorium on Saturday 10:30 a.m. and the awards presentation will be that evening at Darian Lake Music in the Parks.