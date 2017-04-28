The Greenbrier Classic looks for volunteers

The Greenbrier Classic is looking for volunteers to help make the PGA Tour FedExCup tournament, which will be held July 3-9, on the historic Old White TPC Course at The Greenbrier, the best event of the summer.

More than 2,000 volunteers are needed to make the event run smoothly for both participants and patrons, and the rewards for volunteering are immense.

“Our volunteers are critical to the success of The Greenbrier Classic,” said Habibi Mamone, executive tournament director, The Greenbrier Classic. “We greatly appreciate all of their efforts, and we’ve made a commitment to making sure they enjoy the experience and are properly rewarded for their assistance.”

For a cost of $85, each volunteer will receive a volunteer package, which will contain an official tournament golf shirt, an official tournament outerwear piece, the choice of an official tournament hat or visor and a volunteer credential that allows access to the tournament grounds for all seven days of play. Volunteers will also receive The Greenbrier Classic commemorative volunteer pin, a meal voucher for each shift worked and a 10 percent discount voucher for any purchase made at the merchandise tent.

The volunteer incentives also extend well beyond tournament week. Any volunteer who works four to seven shifts will receive the choice of one round of golf for one on The Meadows Course or one 50-minute Swedish Massage at The Greenbrier Spa. The volunteer will also receive one complimentary one-night stay at The Greenbrier.

Volunteers who work eight or more shifts will receive the choice of one round of golf for two people on The Old White TPC or one 50-minute Swedish Massage for two people at The Greenbrier Spa. Those volunteers will also receive two complimentary one-night stays at The Greenbrier.

In addition to those unparalleled incentives, each volunteer who works four or more shifts will be entered into a raffle to win a total of $20,000. The winning volunteer will receive $10,000 in cash and $10,000 to the charity of their choice. Volunteers will be entered into the raffle after the completion of their fourth shift, and they will earn an additional raffle ticket for each shift worked after the fourth completed shift. The winner will be announced 10 days after the tournament.

Volunteers can sign up for a number of different positions, including laser operators, marshals, standard bearers, walking scorers, golf carts, supply distribution, caddie services, player relief, player transportation, practice range, sponsor value, information ambassadors, admissions, merchandise, special needs, pro-am services, sponsor services, television needs and volunteer hospitality.

A Junior Volunteer Program is available for interested volunteers age 13 through 15. Junior volunteers are required to work a minimum of two shifts. They will purchase a Junior Volunteer Package for $45 and will receive an official tournament golf shirt, the choice of an official tournament hat or visor, a volunteer credential that allow access to the tournament grounds for all seven days, The Greenbrier Classic commemorative volunteer pin, a meal voucher for each shift worked and a voucher for 10 percent off merchandise purchases. Volunteer opportunities for Junior Volunteers include marshals, standard bearers and SHOTLink laser operators.

“The incentives for volunteering for The Greenbrier Classic are unbelievable, but on top of that, it’s just an amazing experience,” said Amelia Tuckwiller, volunteer coordinator, The Greenbrier Classic. “Many of our volunteers return year after year because they enjoy the experience so much.”

To register to become a volunteer for The Greenbrier Classic in 2017, visit http://www.greenbrierclassic.com/volunteers or call 855-709-8159. Additional questions can be directed to Tuckwiller at amelia_tuckwiller@greenbrier.com.