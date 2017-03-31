Ronceverte-Tena June Canfield Criner, 50, passed away Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Tena was born Jan. 21, 1967, in Summers County, the daughter of the late Charles Robert and Joyce Maybell Sims Canfield.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.

Preceding her in death, other than her parents, were her foster parents, Layton and Genevieve Hecker.

Surviving are her daughter, Kaitlyn Facmire of Charleston, WV; son, Isaac Facmire of Braxton County; four grandchildren; sisters, Linda Carol Morgan and daughter G.A., Edith Poe, Roberta Lilly and Wanda Reed all of Greenbrier County; brothers, Averal Canfield, Charles Robert Canfield, Jr., James Canfield and Christopher Canfield all of Greenbrier County; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Rascal.

At Tena’s request she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

